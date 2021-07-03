Fire official: Demolition of collapsed condo to start Sunday

Jadallah said the remnants of the demolished building would be removed immediately after with the intent of giving rescuers access for the first time to parts of the garage area that is a focus of the search. Such access could give officials a clearer picture of the voids that might exist in the rubble and could possibly harbor survivors.

No one has been rescued since the first hours after the June 24 collapse. The approach of Tropical Storm Elsa from the Caribbean Sea also raises concerns that strong winds possible in South Florida by late Sunday or early Monday could further destabilize the standing portion of the towers.

The demolition of the building would temporarily suspend search operations, but officials hope not for long. Some families asked to be able to return to the building to retrieve personal belongings, but will not be allowed to do so.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, during a press briefing Saturday, underscored the necessity of bringing the structure down in a controlled manner ahead of the arrival of the storm.

"We have a building here in Surfside that is tottering, it is structurally unsound,” the governor said. “If the building is taken down this will protect our search and rescue teams.”