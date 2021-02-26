Fire visible across Los Angeles burns commercial yard, buses

A huge fire is burning in a commercial area of south Los Angeles County. The fire erupted in Compton before dawn Friday, consuming what appears to be stacks of pallets and spreading to rows of charter-style buses parked in a lot next door.
In this view from Los Angeles, smoke rises in the distance from a fire at at commercial yard in Compton, Calif., Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. A huge fire visible across Los Angeles burned material in a commercial yard and parked buses early Friday. The inferno erupted in Compton before dawn and consumed what appeared to be stacks of pallets in a very large industrial yard.
Firefighters from the Downey Fire Department battle a fire at at commercial yard in Compton, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. A huge fire visible across Los Angeles burned material in an commercial yard and parked buses early Friday. The inferno erupted in Compton before dawn and consumed what appeared to be stacks of pallets in a very large industrial yard.
In this view from Los Angeles, smoke rises in the distance from a fire at at commercial yard in Compton, Calif., Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. A huge fire visible across Los Angeles burned material in an commercial yard and parked buses early Friday. The inferno erupted in Compton before dawn and consumed what appeared to be stacks of pallets in a very large industrial yard.
Firefighters from the Downey Fire Department battle a fire at at commercial yard in Compton, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. A huge fire visible across Los Angeles burned material in a commercial yard and parked buses early Friday. The inferno erupted in Compton before dawn and consumed what appeared to be stacks of pallets in a very large industrial yard.
A firefighter battles a fire at at commercial yard in Compton, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. A huge fire visible across Los Angeles burned material in a commercial yard and parked buses early Friday. The inferno erupted in Compton before dawn and consumed what appeared to be stacks of pallets in a very large industrial yard.
By STEFANIE DAZIO
Associated Press
COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — A huge fire visible across Los Angeles burned stacks of pallets in an commercial yard and buses parked in a neighboring lot early Friday.
The inferno erupted in Compton before dawn and created a massive column of smoke that rose high into the sky and spread widely across the metropolitan area.
One firefighter had a minor ankle injury but there were no civilian injuries, said Compton Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim McCombs.
The fire also involved a mattress business but it didn't appear that mattresses burned, he said.
McCombs said the fire may have begun in an alley. The cause was under investigation but it did not appear to be suspicious, he said.
The fire was reported around 4:45 a.m. and more than 100 firefighters and 26 fire engines from multiple agencies responded.
About three hours later the fire was contained but was not extinguished, McCombs said.
AP reporter John Antczak contributed from Los Angeles.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!