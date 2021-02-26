 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire visible across Los Angeles burns commercial yard, buses
View Comments
AP

Fire visible across Los Angeles burns commercial yard, buses

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — A huge fire visible across Los Angeles burned stacks of pallets in an commercial yard and buses parked in a neighboring lot early Friday.

The inferno erupted in Compton before dawn and created a massive column of smoke that rose high into the sky and spread widely across the metropolitan area.

One firefighter had a minor ankle injury but there were no civilian injuries, said Compton Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim McCombs.

The fire also involved a mattress business but it didn't appear that mattresses burned, he said.

McCombs said the fire may have begun in an alley. The cause was under investigation but it did not appear to be suspicious, he said.

The fire was reported around 4:45 a.m. and more than 100 firefighters and 26 fire engines from multiple agencies responded.

About three hours later the fire was contained but was not extinguished, McCombs said.

———

AP reporter John Antczak contributed from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fiji rugby team sings from Sydney balconies to thank staff during quarantine

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News