Fired officer who halted excessive force arrest wins pension

“I could be on top of the world, but I’m looking at everybody else and they’re in a swamp. How can I feel good about that?” she said a day after Tuesday's legal victory.

In his decision, Ward said support for Horne has grown recently "in the wake of a renewed national and local awareness of the problem of excessive force, and with police officers who intervene now being seen as heroes."

Horne was a 19-year veteran and a year away from collecting her pension when she faced departmental charges after pulling fellow Officer Gregory Kwiatkowski’s arm from around the neck of domestic violence suspect Neal Mack in November 2006.

“I yelled, ‘Greg, you’re choking him,’ and he didn’t stop,” Horne recounted during an interview in June. “I grabbed his arm from around his neck. ... That was the only physical contact that I had. And they fabricated a story and said that I did all of these other things that I didn’t do.”

She was fired in 2008 after an arbitration process determined she had put the lives of the officers at the scene in danger. The firing was previously upheld by the same court that eventually overturned it.