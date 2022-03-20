 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Firefighter dies as wildfires continue in southwest Oklahoma

  • 0

LAWTON, Okla. (AP) — A firefighter has died in one of several wildfires that broke out Sunday in a county in southwestern Oklahoma, authorities said.

The name of the firefighter who died in the wildfire in Comanche County was not immediately released. Lawton, the county seat, is located about 90 miles (144.84 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.

Amy Hawkins, the spokeswoman for Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management, said that as of late Sunday afternoon, there were two major wildfires still burning in the county and some evacuations had been ordered.

“It’s pretty much been all hands on deck all day,” Hawkins said.

She said the wildfire in which the firefighter died had been contained by late Sunday afternoon and was considered out. She said because a firefighter died, the state fire marshal would be investigating that fire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Officials say art school used as shelter bombed by Russians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News