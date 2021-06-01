Firefighter killed colleague at California fire station

The gunman appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said, adding that no deputies fired.

The firefighter who died was a more than 20-year veteran, who was promoted to firefighter specialist, which drives the firetruck, department officials said. He started in the forestry department.

The fire chief says family and co-workers described the victim, who was not identified, as “truly dedicated, one of our better firefighters and a true loss to our department.”

“As fire chief I never thought when our firefighters face danger they would face that danger at one of our community fire stations,” Osby said.

Neighbors watched black smoke pouring from the burned house in the nearby community of Acton, a dry, hilly area dotted with ranches with horses and other livestock.

Michael May, 70, lives down the road and said he was sitting in his living room when he heard the buzz of helicopters flying low.

“Around here, that usually means a fire,” he said.

He saw a swarm of police cars racing up the street, and deputies emerged wearing bulletproof vests.