Firefighter killed in assisted living home blaze identified

Thirteen residents were taken area hospitals and one was in critical condition, said Rockland County Fire and Emergency Services Director Chris Kear. Two other firefighters were injured, one was released from the hospital and the other was kept overnight due to high carbon monoxide levels.

The home, which is located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of New York City, housed 112 residents, according to its operator.

The operators of the home said in a statement Tuesday that all the survivors had been accounted for and would be placed in a new home.

“This is an unspeakable tragedy at Evergreen Court Home and our hearts and prayers go out to all individuals and families who have been impacted,” the statement read.

Lloyd was among more than 100 volunteer firefighters from departments around the region who responded to the scene and worked to shepherd the residents to safety, officials said.

Kear said Wednesday they had yet to identify the body pulled from the debris, though it was found in the general area of the firefighter's mayday call.

