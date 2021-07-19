Firefighter, paramedics wounded in deadly Arizona shootings

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A gunman killed one person and wounded four others, including firefighters and paramedics, at the scene of a house fire in Arizona before being shot by an officer, authorities said.

The 35-year-old suspect, who was critically wounded and remains hospitalized, drove up to the fire and shot at an ambulance crew around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus told news outlets. The ambulance was two blocks from the fire but was actually on standby for another incident, according to police.

The ambulance driver, a 20-year-old man, was shot in the head, and a paramedic in the passenger seat, a 21-year-old woman, was shot in the chest and arm. The driver was in critical condition and the woman was stable.

The suspect then drove up to the house fire where he opened fire on firefighters and neighbors trying to douse the flames, the chief said. One neighbor was shot in the head and died. A firefighter was shot in the arm, and another bullet grazed another neighbor's head.

A “badly burned” body was later found inside the home. Tucson spokesman Sgt. Richard Gradillas said Monday the body was also tied to the shooting attacks and no suspects were outstanding.