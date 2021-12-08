Firefighter’s son struck in Waukesha Christmas Parade is back home, recovering

WAUKESHA — Erick Tiegs, the Caledonia firefighter’s son who was struck in the Waukesha Christmas Parade, is back home and recovering.

Tiegs, 16, returned home last week after volunteer crews built a wheelchair ramp at the Tiegs’ house and the Caledonia Fire Department drove him home with a fire truck and sirens blaring.

The incident

The Waukesha South High School junior was playing trombone with his marching band when Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through the parade, striking Erick, nearby instrumentalists and others at the parade. Six people died and more than 60 others were injured.

His father, Donald Tiegs, Caledonia firefighter, said he was at work during the parade. He described Nov. 21 as “just a typical day” on the job.

“You miss birthdays, you miss holidays because you’re at work,” Don said of firefighting.

Erick’s brother Tyson, a freshman, was playing baritone saxophone in the parade one row over and back. He saw everything that happened.

“The car pretty much keeled over all those kids, right down the line that he was standing in,” Don said.

The Tiegs haven’t seen Erick’s trombone since the parade.

“I have no clue what it looks like, no clue where it is,” Don said. Additionally, Tyson dropped his baritone sax, damaging it.

Erick suffered multiple injuries, including a C4 spinal fracture, five broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a fractured skull, a broken femur and a broken shoulder blade.

Erick recently met with doctors and orthopedic surgeons, which went well, Don said. His broken femur is already healing. He had a rod placed from his knee to his hip, and doctors said the bone is already reforming, Don said.

It’s going to take an additional 2-4 weeks before he can start weight-based physical therapy. Otherwise, he’s had some preliminary physical therapy to help him re-learn how to walk. He’s been able to take as many as 12 steps.

“That’s pretty much what he’s been up to doing,” Don said.

Erick will be using a wheelchair for a few months at least, Don said. He’s been napping two to three times a day, including when a Journal Times reporter was scheduled to speak with the family.

Usually Erick is a pretty talkative person, Don said, but he hasn’t wanted to talk about the parade tragedy. It’s been different to see his son that way.

“He’s speaking fine but he really hasn’t opened up much about it. He just shuts down about it,” Don said. “Just reliving it or thinking about it is hard for him.”

Love of baseball

Erick, who’s played baseball since he was 6 years old, has hopes to play college ball. He’s played competitively for 5-6 years and has played on travel teams. He had played football and baseball throughout high school so far but quit football to focus on baseball.

His school baseball team tryouts are at the end of March and the season begins in April. His travel team season begins in June.

Don said it’s unknown if Erick can get there, but his goal is to be able to participate in tryouts in March.

“It depends how hard he wants to push to get back to normal, but he can’t overdo it, either,” Don said.

Erick received gifts from the Bucks, Brewers and Los Angeles Angels during his treatment at Children’s Wisconsin Hospital in Wauwatosa. He also got a video message from Derek Carr, starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders.

“That meant a lot to him, that put a big smile on his face,” Don said.

Help along the way

Friends have been stopping by his home, hanging out with him and encouraging him. Other bandmates who were injured in the incident, facing injuries and new disabilities, have been connecting with Erick as well.

Don, a graduate of Waukesha North High School, said he is hoping Erick will soon be back at South, maybe for an hour or so each day.

He said those he works with in Caledonia have shown “incredible” support. Some have dropped off meals and others have helped with raking the family’s leaves in the yard.

“They’d do anything that we need or come out and help us,” Don said. “We live out in Waukesha and they work down in Caledonia, but they’re willing to come up here and do what they can.”

Don said he wants to thank everyone from the Fire Department and the village. He wants people to remember there’s still injured victims in the hospital.

“Don’t forget about them,” Don said.

There have been a number of fundraisers for parade victims in general, as well as more personal fundraisers for the Tiegs family.

The Waukesha County Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County joined together to create the United for Waukesha Community Fund. This fund, wccf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=3559, is supporting the needs of the families impacted at the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

Nahla Gabbey, a sixth grader at St. Rita School, sold bracelets at the Milaeger’s Great Lakes Farmers Market to raise money for the Waukesha Parade Fund. All her proceeds were donated through the Caledonia Fire Department.

Gabbey raised $545 during the fundraiser, and Phil’s Carpet Installation and Milaeger’s Great Lakes Farmers Market matched that amount, making a grand total of $1,635.

Additionally, the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation website is hosting a fundraiser for the family’s medical bills, at bit.ly/3oLkSwm.

The Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin and friends are hosting a benefit for Erick on Dec. 19 at a Brookfield hotel for door prize giveaways, raffles, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

Don said the money raised is helping because his insurance deductibles were met after Erick spent nine days in the hospital. He’s just left wondering how Erick’s going to recover and how he’s going to be able to talk to him about it.

“We’re concerned physically all the wounds will heal, but we want to make sure he has a mental understanding of everything that happened and what he’s going through.”

