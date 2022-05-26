Firefighters rescue orphaned elk calf named 'Cinder' from wildfire's ashes

In this photo provided by Nate Sink, the Missoula, Montana-based firefighter, cradles a newborn elk calf that he encountered in a remote, fire-scarred area of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains near Mora, N.M., on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Sink says he saw no signs of the calf's mother and helped transport the abandoned baby bull to a wildlife rehabilitation center to be raised alongside a surrogate gown elk. (Nate Sink via AP)
Missoula firefighter Nate Sink helped save an elk calf last weekend in New Mexico while battling a wildfire.
A local veterinarian recommended re-hydrating the calf, named “Cinder,” with a mixture of condensed milk and water.
Crews from the Missoula Fire Department were checking in the Gascon area of the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires on Saturday for residual heat. They came across the calf, who was alone in a pocket of badly burned forest.
"She was lying quietly in a six-inch deep layer of white ash, surrounded by the blackened remains of fir trees,” Missoula firefighter Nate Sink said. The crew named it "Cinder."
Running into wildlife like this is pretty uncommon, Sink said in an interview with the Missoulian, but the efforts by locals to get Cinder rehabilitated were incredible.
Firefighters watched her for about an hour, hoping her mother would come back. When they didn’t find any other adult elk tracks nearby, teams got help down the road in Upper Rociada.
Local ranchers knew what to do. Their family veterinarian recommended re-hydrating the calf with a mixture of condensed milk and water.
