Fires charring US West range set up ranchers for hardship

Lame Deer, a town of about 2,000 people, is home to the tribal headquarters and several subdivisions and surrounded by steep, rugged, forest.

As it closed in on the east side of town and a second fire ignited to the west, tribal officials late Wednesday urged residents who did not heed the initial evacuation order to flee. Buses moved people to a school in Busby, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) away, and to the shelter set up on the nearby Crow Indian Reservation.

“We had some people who refused, but the majority of our elders and women and children had definitely left with that last push,” Becker said.

Firefighters worked into early Thursday morning around Lame Deer to keep the blaze from destroying houses. No houses were reported destroyed but fire officials continued assessing the damage. More than dozen sheds and other outbuildings were lost, they said.

As flames rose from both sides of a narrow valley and smoke choked the air, rancher Jimmy Peppers sat on his horse east of town, watching an orange glow intensify over the site of his house as the night wore on.

“I didn’t think it would cross the highway so I didn’t even move my farm equipment,” said Peppers, who spent the afternoon herding his cattle onto a neighbor’s pasture closer to town.