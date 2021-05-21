Fires destroys cabin at George Rogers Clark site in Indiana

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A fire has destroyed a cabin built 20 years ago as a recreation of the home where Revolutionary War figure George Rogers Clark spent his retirement years in southern Indiana.

Firefighters called Thursday evening to the Falls of the Ohio State Park found the building fully engulfed in flames, said Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs. The cabin's roof collapsed and only a portion of the exterior remained standing once the fire was doused.

“We’re sad that we lost that cabin, but right now there’s no injuries reported, firefighters or civilians. So that’s the positive,” Skaggs told The Courier-Journal.

Several agencies are investigating the fire’s cause, including the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Skaggs said the fire at the park's George Rogers Clark home site in Clarksville was reported along with three other brush fires, including one about 150 yards (137 meters) from the cabin.