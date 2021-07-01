Fires threaten California homes as dangerous July 4 looms

“Real concerned," he said. “The winds coming up and the flames aren’t too far away. So we got to pay attention.”

Alexis Hohimer and her son, Michael, ended up at a Red Cross shelter in the city of Shasta Lake after authorities ordered their trailer park to evacuate early Thursday.

“I’m still pretty concerned," she said. “I left some cats there and it’s an RV. So, you know, if it burned, I couldn’t go to another park."

“So all we can do is hope and pray right now. Keep our fingers crossed,” she said.

Fire officials told the Record Searchlight that the fire might have been started Wednesday afternoon by hot parts or pieces of a car on the interstate flying off and igniting dry brush.

No building damage was reported from two other northern fires, which erupted as California and the rest of the U.S. West was mired in a historic drought tied to climate change.

To the north, the Lava Fire burning partly on the flanks of Mount Shasta grew to nearly 31 square miles (80 square kilometers) and was 27% contained. Evacuation orders for some 3,500 people in or near the city of Weed remained in effect.