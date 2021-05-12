Firing squad bill headed to South Carolina governor's desk

Before Wednesday's vote, Sen. Gerald Malloy offered several amendments, including one that would prohibit a number of other execution methods from being added to the state's options in the future, such as drowning, dismemberment or keelhauling, a centuries-old form of punishment in which a sailor is thrown overboard and dragged under a ship.

“It lets us know where we have been, and where we should not go,” the Hartsville Democrat said, before the amendment was tabled.

The bill's chief sponsor, Sen. Greg Hembree, said he had witnessed a handful of executions during his time as a prosecutor, adding that he appreciated the gravity of the debate.

“It's heavy, it's hard, and it's gruesome,” the Horry County Republican said, also acknowledging he felt the law was sure to be litigated.

There are several South Carolina prisoners in line to be executed, but lawsuits against the new death penalty rules are likely. Corrections officials have said that three of the state's 37 death row inmates are out of appeals.