Firm alerts county to 'significant' issues at condo complex

The emails sent to Miguel Ubiles of FirstService Residential, the HOA for Images Condominiums, described “significantly rotted wood framing” and additional rot in wooden columns, the report said. The firm recommended “closing these areas to traffic until further investigation can occur to determine the full extent of the rotted wood problem.”

On Tuesday, Todd Born, president and owner of Born Engineering, contacted county officials, saying property managers had never signed off on a proposal to make the repairs.

“We have not heard back from the Owner and are concerned that nothing is being done,” said Born’s email to William Grimes, Osceola’s chief building inspector. “In my opinion, what we encountered in our very limited review of the condition is a very serious condition. The walkways are in danger of collapse and could represent a threat to the safety of the public.”

Ubiles did not respond to the newspaper's request for comment.