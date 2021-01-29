Firm indefinitely delays plans to retrieve Titanic's radio

But even without the pandemic, the expedition has been far from guaranteed. The firm has been in an ongoing court battle with the U.S. government over whether the undertaking is legal.

Lawyers for the U.S. government have argued that the mission is barred under federal law and an international agreement with Britain. The attorneys say the company must seek the government’s permission to remove the radio because the sunken vessel is a recognized memorial to the roughly 1,500 people who died.

The luxury ocean liner was traveling from England to New York in 1912 when it struck an iceberg and sank. It was discovered in 1985 about 2.4 miles (3.8 kilometers) below the surface of the North Atlantic.

RMS Titanic Inc. is the court-recognized steward of the ship's artifacts. Its collection includes silverware, china and gold coins as well as the Titanic’s whistles and a piece of its hull.

The U.S. government’s effort to stop the expedition is pending in the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond.

In the meantime, the company said in its Friday court filing that it had to lay off high-profile experts in the Titanic field: Dave Gallo, P.H. Nargeolet, Bill Sauder and William Lange.

The company said it “will seek to re-engage them when the time is right prior to the expedition, if and when it ultimately takes place.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.