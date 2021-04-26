Firm recounting Arizona ballots wants methods kept secret

PHOENIX (AP) — A contractor hired by Arizona's state Senate to oversee the recount of 2.1 million ballots from November's election in the county that includes the metro Phoenix area wants a judge to keep secret its methods for ensuring ballot privacy.

The request came in advance of a hearing set for Monday morning where a judge planned to review policies and procedures for ensuring voter privacy and ballot secrecy that the Senate and contractor Cyber Ninjas are using in the Maricopa County recount.

Cyber Ninjas filed the policies under seal Sunday afternoon and asked Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Christopher Coury to keep them sealed as trade secrets and because the Senate is immune as a separate branch of government. The company also wants the hearing closed to the media and the public.

Cyber Ninjas also prompted Coury to recuse himself from the case by adding an attorney to its team who previously worked as Coury's intern. Another judge will now have to step in, and it wasn't clear immediately whether Monday's hearing would be held as scheduled. The court website showed no hearing on the calendar.