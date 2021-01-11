First lady Melania Trump breaks her silence on Capitol riot, then hits back at her critics

Trump then condemned the events of last week: "Make no mistake about it, I absolutely condemn the violence that has occurred on our Nation's Capitol. Violence is never acceptable," she wrote.

The first lady expressed condolences to the four Trump supporters killed during the attacks before going on to recognize the US Capitol Police officers who died in the line of duty.

"Most recently, my heart goes out to: Air Force Veteran, Ashli Babbit, Benjamin Philips, Kevin Greeson, Rosanne Boyland, and Capitol Police Officers, Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood. I pray for their families comfort and strength during this difficult time," she said.

While images of the mob breaking into the Capitol consumed the airwaves, the first lady was focused -- with the White House chief usher, Timothy Harleth -- on getting the shoot completed. Both the media, including CNN, and members of her staff were asking if Trump had plans to tweet a statement of calm, or a call to stop the violence -- something she had done a handful of times months earlier during the protests surrounding the police killing of George Floyd. She did not.