First lady visits cuddling program for babies born on drugs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

After listening to the doctors and administrators, Mrs. Trump then spoke with doctors in front of the hospital's Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. The White House said she met with children and families enrolled in a hospital recovery program aimed at providing families the education and resources needed to overcome the effects of addiction.

Outside, as many as 200 workers at the hospital and others gathered to protest the visit, condemning the tough immigration policies of President Donald Trump's administration that they say discourage immigrants from getting health care.

Cecilia Girard, a 26-year employee who works as a nurse midwife, said the first lady represented the same administration that has taken a harsh approach to immigration, including caging some immigrants who have tried to cross into the U.S. via the southern border.

"This is not a person that we want to come to our home, our hospital," Girard said.

Other workers who joined the protest carried signs that read, "BMC cares for all patients" and "We believe that healthy women = healthy families = healthy society."

Some wore white lab coats with the words, "We really do care, do you?" — a reference to a jacket Mrs. Trump once wore that read, "I really don't care, do you?"