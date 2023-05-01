NEW YORK — Regulators seized troubled First Republic Bank early Monday, making it the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history, and promptly sold all of its deposits and most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase in a bid to end the turmoil that has raised questions about the health of the U.S. banking system.

It's the third midsize bank to fail in less than two months. The only larger bank failure in U.S. history was Washington Mutual, which collapsed at the height of the 2008 financial crisis and was also taken over by JPMorgan in a similar government-orchestrated deal.

"Our government invited us and others to step up, and we did," said Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase.

First Republic's 84 branches opened on Monday as branches of JPMorgan Chase, which acquired the bank's $92 billion in deposits and $203 billion in loans and other securities. The bank's shareholders are likely to be wiped out as part of the deal.

Dimon said in a conference call with reporters and investors that he believed "this part of this (banking) crisis is over." Other midsize banks reported their results last week and the vast majority of them showed deposits had stabilized and profits remained relatively healthy. The outlier was First Republic.

Before this year, First Republic was the envy of the banking industry. Its well-appointed branches served warm cookies to its clients — who were almost exclusively the rich and powerful.

Its bankers lured in wealthy clients with low-cost mortgages and attractive savings rates to sell them on higher profit businesses like wealth management and brokerage accounts. In return, the wealthy rarely defaulted on their loans and parked substantial sums of money in the bank that could be lent elsewhere.

But that business model of catering to the rich became a liability with the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. These banks had large amount of uninsured deposits — that is, deposits above the $250,000 limit set by the FDIC.

As was the case with Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, First Republic clients with large accounts were quick to pull their money at the first sign of trouble.

"Too many (First Republic) customers showed their true loyalties were to their own fears," wrote Timothy Coffey, an analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott, in a note to investors.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. recommended Monday the U.S. rethink its decades-old policy of insuring up to $250,000 in bank deposits and replace it with an overhaul that would allow regulators to cover higher amounts on a “targeted” basis.

Raising the insurance limit for business accounts that pay for company operations such as payroll would shore up accounts that pose the most risk to financial stability, the FDIC said.

The proposed change appears to openly acknowledge that the FDIC is looking for ways to calm both depositors and markets as the organization contends with the third U.S. bank failure this year.

The FDIC is a government agency formed during the Great Depression to restore faith in U.S. banking institutions.

A coalition of a dozen banks pulled together a $30 billion funding package for First Republic last month that, for awhile, seemed to stanch the bleeding of deposits. But it became increasingly clear that First Republic was on borrowed time: it needed to find a buyer, or find new forms of funding to replace the deposits that had left the bank.

First Republic planned to sell off unprofitable assets, including low interest mortgages that it provided to wealthy clients. It also announced plans to lay off up to a quarter of its workforce, which totaled about 7,200 employees in late 2022. But it was seen as too little, too late, by analysts. The bank seemed to be on the brink of failure for weeks.

The $30 billion package "bought time when time was needed" for First Republic, said Jeremy Barnum, JPMorgan's chief financial officer, in a call with reporters.

Last Monday, First Republic reported its first-quarter results and stunned analysts and investors when it revealed that $100 billion in deposits flowed out of the bank, most in mid-March immediately after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Its executives took no questions from analysts on an earning conference call. First Republic's stock plunged more than 50% the day after the report.

By the middle of last week, it became clear government intervention in First Republic was necessary. Treasury officials asked banks to submit bids for First Republic, and bankers and regulators worked through the weekend to find a way forward.

The Federal Reserve and FDIC, which regulate the banking industry along with the Office of Comptroller of the Currency, could face renewed criticism over their handling of First Republic. Both acknowledged Friday in separate reports that lax supervision had contributed to the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

"These banks were allowed to get too big too quickly when interest rates were low," Coffey said.