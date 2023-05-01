Ukrainian officials say that Russia launched its second large salvo of missiles at Ukraine in recent days. The attack damaged buildings and wounded at least 34 people in the eastern city of Pavlohrad but failed to hit Kyiv. Air raid sirens began blaring across the capital at about 3:45 a.m. Monday followed by the sounds of explosions as missiles were intercepted by Ukrainian defense systems. The Ukrainian armed forces commander-in-chief said that 18 cruise missiles were fired in total from Murmansk and the Caspian region and 15 of them were intercepted. The attack follows Friday’s launch of more than 20 cruise missiles and two explosive drones. It was the first to target Kyiv in nearly two months.