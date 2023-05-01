Today is Monday, May 1, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Monday, May 1
Regulators have seized troubled First Republic Bank and sold all of its deposits and most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase Bank in a bid to head off further banking turmoil in the U.S. First Republic on Monday becomes the third midsize bank to fail in two months. It is the second-biggest bank failure in U.S. history, behind only Washington Mutual, which collapsed at the height of the 2008 financial crisis. First Republic suffered a modern day bank run after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, a run fueled by the speed of social media and digital withdrawals that an be made in seconds from a phone.
Workers squeezed by inflation and demanding economic justice marked May Day with rallies around the world. They are calling for higher salaries, reduced working hours and other better working conditions. May Day is observed in many countries as a day to celebrate workers’ rights. This year’s events had bigger turnouts than in previous years as COVID-19 restrictions were loosened and opposition centered on how governments’ economic plans will affect workers. In France, unions plan massive demonstrations to protest President Emmanuel Macron’s recent move to raise the retirement age. In Indonesia, rally-goers demanded the government repeal a job creation law they argue would benefit business at the expense of workers and the environment.
Law enforcement officers say they have no idea where a Texas man is who police say shot and killed five neighbors on Friday after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard. The victims include a 9-year-old boy. Thirty-eight-year-old suspect Francisco Oropeza fled after the shooting. San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers and the FBI agent in charge say they hope $80,000 in reward money will encourage someone to tip them off to Oropeza's whereabouts. The FBI says officials have “zero leads” after nearly two days of searching.
Police have charged a 19-year-old man with killing two teenagers and wounding four others in an early Sunday shooting at a house party on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Cameron Everest Brand of Pass Christian is charged with murder and aggravated assault. Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz says police identified Brand as the sole shooter through witness and victim statements. Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair says two teens died, but he isn't yet prepared to release their identities. Schwartz says Brand was arrested at his home in Pass Christian and taken to jail. Bay St. Louis Municipal Court Judge Stephen Maggio denied Brand bail.
President Joe Biden is set to meet President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines as concerns grow about China's harassment of Philippine vessels in the South China Sea. Marcos' White House visit on Monday comes after the two countries completed their largest joint war drills ever. The Philippines this year agreed to give the U.S. military access to four more bases as the Biden administration looks to deter China’s increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan and in the disputed South China Sea. Meanwhile, China has angered the Philippines by repeatedly harassing its navy and coast guard patrols and chasing away fishermen in waters close to Philippine shores.
Ukrainian officials say that Russia launched its second large salvo of missiles at Ukraine in recent days. The attack damaged buildings and wounded at least 34 people in the eastern city of Pavlohrad but failed to hit Kyiv. Air raid sirens began blaring across the capital at about 3:45 a.m. Monday followed by the sounds of explosions as missiles were intercepted by Ukrainian defense systems. The Ukrainian armed forces commander-in-chief said that 18 cruise missiles were fired in total from Murmansk and the Caspian region and 15 of them were intercepted. The attack follows Friday’s launch of more than 20 cruise missiles and two explosive drones. It was the first to target Kyiv in nearly two months.
It’s the first Monday in May: Welcome to Met Gala mania. A livestream will be available when the evening gets underway. This year, the world’s most fashionable fundraiser takes on one of the world’s most prolific designers, the late Karl Lagerfeld, as the starry party’s theme. Roughly 400 A-listers are expected to attend. Lagerfeld created for Chanel, Fendi, Chloe and more so it's a sure bet stars have raided the archives of those fashion houses or tracked down vintage elsewhere. This year’s five hosts include Wintour, as usual, along with Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa.
It’s still Mario Time at the box office. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” led ticket sales for the fourth straight weekend in U.S. and Canadian theaters with $40 million as the global haul for the Universal Pictures release surpassed $1 billion. It's just the 10th animated film to cross that mark. Second place went to horror sequel “Evil Dead Rise," with $12.2 million. Among the weekend’s newcomers, the Judy Blume adaptation “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” fared the best. The Lionsgate release grossed $6.8 million in 3,343 locations. Next week, Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” kicks off the summer movie calendar and is expected to move Mario to the side.
Stephen Curry scored a playoff career-high 50 points and answered time and again to will the defending champions on in their quest for a repeat, Kevon Looney grabbed 21 rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors advanced to the Western Conference semifinals by beating the Sacramento Kings 120-100 in Sunday’s winner-take-all Game 7. A complete roundup of Sunday's NBA playoff action:
Brandon Montour tied it with 1 minute left in regulation, and Carter Verhaeghe scored the game-winner at 8:35 of overtime to lead the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 victory in Game 7 on Sunday night and eliminate the record-setting Boston Bruins from the playoffs. A complete roundup of Sunday's NHL playoff action:
Police say the 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett drowned in a swimming pool at the family’s home. Officers responding to a call that a child had fallen into a pool were sent to Barrett’s home Sunday morning. The football player’s youngest child, Arrayah, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. Police said an investigation is ongoing but the drowning “is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time.” Barrett and his wife, Jordanna, have three other children.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
On May 1, 2011, President Barack Obama announced the death of Osama bin Laden during a U.S. commando operation.
In 1991, Nolan Ryan pitches his seventh no-hitter in a 3-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Ryan faces 29 batters, striking out 16 and walk…
***