Related to this story

Counties with the most gun deaths

Counties with the most gun deaths

In total, 45,221 deaths in 2020 were gun-related, which is a 14% increase over the prior year and a 43% increase over a decade before. Overall…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Germany's support for sending tanks to Ukraine falls