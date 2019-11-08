'Fish fence' being tested in Kentucky to stop Asian carp

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The trial is scheduled to run for three years, but Brooks said officials are full of anticipation over what the early results will be.

"If it looks really good by the summer of next year there is going to be a push to bring the research to other sites," he said. "They're going to look for where the next best places are to test."

Silver and bighead carp eat the plankton that serve as the primary food source for mussels, larval fish, and several adult fishes. Black carp eat mussels and snails, some of the most imperiled aquatic species in the U.S. Grass carp eat aquatic vegetation, altering habitats.

In addition, silver carp jump out of the water when disturbed by boats. "They get slime and blood everywhere and hurt equipment," Brooks said.

Speaking at the Friday event, McConnell said he has secured $25 million for Asian carp control in the Senate version of the upcoming budget, which he called a record amount.

The money will help "protect Kentucky's $1.2 billion fishing industry and help it continue to grow," McConnell said.