Five-bedroom home collapses into ocean on Outer Banks, spreading debris along beaches

A five-bedroom home on the Outer Banks has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Park Service.

Timbers and other construction debris from the house are creating a safety hazard by washing up on beaches miles away, officials said.

A photo shared by the park service shows the first floor of the two-story home was flattened in the collapse. It had a market value of $328,900, according to Trulia.

“Cape Hatteras National Seashore visitors should use caution when participating in recreational activities on the beach and in the ocean between the villages of Rodanthe and Salvo,” the park said in a news release.

“The bulk of the debris is ... located at 24183 Ocean Drive, Rodanthe. However, smaller amounts of debris have been spotted as far south as off-road vehicle (ORV) ramp 23, more than seven miles away.”

A cause was not revealed, but many beachfront homes along the Outer Banks are at risk of collapsing due to erosion.

Park rangers are working with Dare County officials on a plan to remove what’s left of the home and clean up the debris on beaches, officials said.

Trulia reports the home was 1,960 square feet and sat on .25 of an acre. It was built in 1980 as part of the Trade Winds Beaches community, the site reports.

Shorelines along the Outer Banks are known to shift on a constant basis.

In 2020, Cape Lookout National Seashore (south of Cape Hatteras) reported it would have to move a series of cabins in the Long Point area, because the site was crumbling into the ocean.

“Twenty years ago, there was over 300 (feet) of beach and dunes between the cabins and high tide. Today, there is 48 (feet) of flat sand,” park officials said.

“Extreme tides wash under the cabins, and through the camp ... The NPS is not looking to do away with the cabins, but is looking at a better place to locate them that might last, and is better protected.”

Related videos

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0