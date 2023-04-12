A flash flood emergency has been issued for portions of South Florida, including Fort Lauderdale, according to the National Weather Service in Miami Wednesday night.

Around 10 to 14 inches of rain has fallen across the area Wednesday and an additional two to four inches are possible as heavy thunderstorms continue to move slowly across the area.

"This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION," the NWS warned. "Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order."

A flash flood emergency is the highest level of flood warning from the weather service.

Officials have asked residents to remain off the roads and avoid traveling in Fort Lauderdale this evening.

"Police and Fire Rescue continue to answer calls for service," the city of Fort Lauderdale said in a news release on Wednesday evening. "Public Works staff are clearing drains and operating pumps to mitigate the water as quickly as possible. Efforts have been made to relieve traffic congestion through prioritized signaling to assist individuals leaving the City. We are requesting drivers to stay off the roads and avoid the City of Fort Lauderdale until the water has subsided."

The flooding was impacting rush hour traffic and led to the closure of a tunnel, the city said.

"The Henry E. Kinney Tunnel is closed. Please avoid the area. The weather conditions combined with rush hour traffic are compounding issues in the downtown area," the city said.

The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is currently closed due to ongoing flooding around the airport.

The flash flood emergency is in effect for central Broward County until 11 pm EDT.

