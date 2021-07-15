Flash flooding sweeps Arizona; 2 missing in Grand Canyon

The flood hit the camp that is nearly 40 miles (64 kilometers) from where the rafts launched at Lees Ferry near the Arizona-Utah state line. Forecasters had issued a flash flood for the area Wednesday, but it's not clear whether the rafting guides were aware. Baird declined to release the name of the company.

Radar showed about an inch (2.5 centimeters) of rain along that stretch of the Colorado River where the water temperature is about 40 degrees Fahrenheit (4 Celsius), the National Weather Service said.

The entire Southwest that has been desperate for rain after two years of dismal monsoon activity has been hammered lately, with more rain in the forecast.

In Tucson, a fire department swift water team rescued a father and his two daughters from the roof of their vehicle Wednesday after they drove into a usually dry wash and got stranded in the floodwaters, said Golder Ranch Fire District spokesman Capt. Adam Jarrold.

“Our message, telling everybody, be patient, especially here in the desert,” he said. “The water comes up quick, but it also goes away quick.”