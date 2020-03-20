Fleeing virus for resort homes, some find welcome mat yanked

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) — Some city folk have been fleeing to their second homes in resort areas to ride out the coronavirus outbreak near the beach or the ski slopes. But neighbors in many of those places are yanking the welcome mat — fearing infection and the overwhelming of already stretched resources in sleepy shore and mountain communities.

In southern New Jersey, Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton asked summer home owners, who make up nearly half the property owners, to stay away for at least two weeks.

“Because the children are out of school, people are taking that as an opportunity to go to the shore,” he said Wednesday. “Instead of a national emergency, they're taking it like an additional vacation.”

Thornton said a quarter of the county is aged 60 or older — and thus particularly vulnerable to the virus. The county is particularly popular with Canadian tourists.

While, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus in a period of weeks.