LEOMINSTER, Mass. — The music was blaring on a February afternoon when Francisco Torres stopped by a Massachusetts barbershop, proclaiming he was half-angel, half-devil.

He wanted a dozen people to come outside the shop and shoot him with an automatic weapon stored in his car trunk. Before anyone could make sense of the request, Torres fled the shop and drove off. They never saw a weapon and he didn't return.

"I didn't get what he was saying but then I realized he was talking about a gun. I told him there are kids in here, why are you saying this," said Saul Perez, who was visiting friends at the shop and noted an employee called 911, ushered children into the back and shut down the shop. "I was spooked."

The incident took place about a week before Torres would be arrested for attacking a flight attendant and attempting to open the plane's emergency door on a cross-country United flight from Los Angeles to Boston earlier this month.

Confrontations on flights have skyrocketed since the COVID-19 pandemic started, with some altercations captured and replayed endlessly on social media.

In a video taken by a fellow passenger, Torres loudly threatens to kill people and promises a bloodbath before charging the front of the plane, where a group of passengers tackled him down to the ground to restrain him.

He remains behind bars pending a mental health evaluation, with a judge ruling he "may presently be suffering from a mental disease or defect rendering him mentally incompetent."

Torres objected to the evaluation through his federal public defender, Joshua Hanye, who didn't return a call Thursday seeking additional comment. A relative for Torres would not comment on the case.

The flight attack was part of a decadeslong pattern. Torres spent time in mental health facilities, according to lawsuits since closed that he filed in 2021 and 2022 against two hospitals in Massachusetts. Torres argued in one of the lawsuits that he was misdiagnosed for a mental illness and, in the other, that he was discriminated against for being vegan.

In December 2022, police confronted him at his house in Worcester County, where he was outside in his underwear saying he was protesting climate change. On another occasion in 2021, police responded to a call from his mother reporting that he was yelling "homicidal threats" out a window. He told police that he was in World War III and had a special device giving him "super sonic hearing," which he used to listen to his neighbors talking about him.

Authorities said Torres rarely acted violent. He once was accused of grabbing his mother's arm, but those charges were dismissed. He didn't legally own a weapon, even though he often talked about guns. And there were no signs of trouble when he boarded that cross-county flight, a fellow passenger said, or during the first five hours in the air.

"He is really a nonviolent offender," said Leominster Police Chief Aaron Kennedy, who is familiar with Torres. "This guy was pretty mild."

Experts say data shows those with mental illnesses are more often the victims of crimes than those responsible for committing violent acts.

Torres demonstrates the challenges facing airlines and federal regulators.

Even if past incidents raised red flags, experts say there isn't a whole lot that airline companies can or should be doing. Airlines say they don't share banned passenger lists with one another, though there have been a few cases so notorious that the passenger's name became widely known.

Adding travelers like Torres to a no-fly list or barring them from a flight raises a host of logistical and constitutional questions. Determining who would get on a list would be controversial in a country that prides itself on protecting individual rights and keeping health information private.

Legislation backed by airlines and their labor unions was introduced in Congress last year to create a new no-fly list including people who were charged or fined for interfering with airline crews. The bills died without hearings in the Senate or House, but backers plan to re-introduce them later this month.

Several Republican senators opposed the legislation, saying it could be used to punish critics of the federal rule requiring passengers to wear masks. From January 2021 to April 2022, while the federal mask mandate was still in effect, the vast majority of unruly-passenger cases reported by airlines involved disputes over masks, according to Federal Aviation Administration figures.

Some liberal groups also opposed the legislation, arguing that the current no-fly list of people suspected of terrorism is opaque and unfair.

The American Civil Liberties Union sued the government several times over the last decade on behalf of people who didn't know why they were on the list or how to be removed from it. The ACLU also accused the FBI of putting some people on the list to pressure them to become informants in counter-terrorist investigations against Muslim communities.

A flight captain can decide not to fly with a particular passenger on board, though flight attendants say that usually happens when a passenger appears to be drunk.

