Flood of Capitol riot, tribal cases swamps US prosecutors

Carmen Hernandez, a lawyer for a man charged in the case, said she has serious concerns about timing. The Capitol riot cases will likely be lined up behind older ones waiting months to go to trial, Hernandez said, noting that she had one originally scheduled for last April that's now booked for September.

“My concern is my client sitting in jail," said Hernandez, who represents Donovan Crowl. Hernandez said her client is not a member of the Oath Keepers and denies the allegations against him and that she will push for him to be released while he awaits trial.

A prosecutor in one Capitol riot case suggested last week that plea offers will start coming soon, which would allow the Justice Department to begin getting some cases off its plate. But even if a defendant avoids trial by pleading guilty, he or she still needs to be processed through the court and sentenced. That takes manpower.

The chief judge for Washington’s federal court announced this month that a limited number of jury trials could resume for the first time since the coronavirus upended courts across the U.S. Some other courts have already been holding a small number of trials, but much of the work of the U.S. legal system continues to be done over videoconference.