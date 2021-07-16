Florida boaters could risk fines, prison by going to Cuba

MIAMI (AP) — Federal authorities are warning organizers planning to launch a flotilla next week from South Florida to waters near Cuba that they could risk breaking the law.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in an advisory Thursday that boaters intending to enter Cuban territorial waters must get permission from the U.S. Coast Guard. Violators risk facing fines of $25,000 a day and 10 years in prison, the advisory said.

“It is illegal for boaters to depart with the intent to travel to Cuba for any purpose without a permit," the advisory said.

People who bring foreign nationals into the U.S. illegally risk facing fines of up to $250,000 a day and five years in prison, the department said.

According to Osdany Veloz, an organizer of the boaters, the goal of next Monday's planned trip is to go to international waters near the island, but not cross into Cuban waters, to let island residents know they have supporters in South Florida.

Organizers said they will set sail from South Florida if 100 boaters show up, according to Miami television station WFOR-TV.