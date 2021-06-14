Florida city accidentally sells its water tower

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The scenic city of Brooksville may not have a Brooklyn Bridge to sell. But recently — and accidentally — the city sold its water tower.
Lucky for city fathers, the accidental buyer, Bobby Read, agreed to deed the tower back to Brooksville after the mistake was made. But the error has caused a flurry of social media attention and a rift between residents and political figures.
The issue began last year, when Read approached the city. He asked about the small building with a garage at the water tower’s base. It had been used as storage for various city departments, but Read was hoping to use it as a gym. That began discussions with city leaders who had specific tasks to complete, including declaring the building surplus and subdividing the land.
The pandemic delayed city action in 2020. But at their April 19 meeting, the city council members, sitting as the Brooksville Community Redevelopment Agency, heard the formal request by community redevelopment director Chris Anderson to sell Read the building.
“We see no reason not to sell this site for commercial,” Anderson said.
The sale price was $55,000. City Council unanimously approved the sale.
Then, the seemingly routine deal when awry.
City Council member Blake Bell said he was told that during the closing of the sale, which was May 5, Read told city officials he thought the legal description was more extensive than what he was buying. But officials signed over the property anyway, using the legal description they had.
Several days later, when Read went to the Hernando County Property Appraiser’s office to get an address for his new business location, he was told that the parcel he bought included the entire water tower site.
County official records show that a warranty deed, recorded May 14, then transferred the water tower site back to the city.
While Read acknowledged the city’s mistake to The Tampa Bay Times, he said he did not want to comment on the situation.
Council member Bell said he is happy that Read will get to redevelop the building, but he is not happy with the mistakes that were made. He said he believes the city lost needed parking in the deal.
“I don’t know where the blame falls here,” Bell said. “We’re council members and we rely on the city manager. We assume that he has done his due diligence.
“I’m unhappy that we lost control of our water tower but, No. 2, we also gave away a lot of parking with it,” Bell said, noting that city residents had been asking him if public parking would be lost and he gave them bad information that had been given to him.
John Lee, owner of Brooksville’s Coney Island Drive Inn, was also upset about what happened, along with the fact that the city didn’t make a general offering when it decided to sell the parcel to Read in the first place.
“Last month we accidentally sold the water tower. What should we do today,” Lee posted on his Facebook page Thursday, calling out city leaders.
“This is encouraging me to inform voters to replace the city council and the city manager,” Lee told the Times.
City Manager Mark Kutney said that there were only a few parking spaces that were part of the deal with Read, and the city is working with Hernando County officials to secure more parking spaces nearby.
He also said the issue with the tower is now resolved, blaming the use of a bad legal description for what happened. He also dismissed Anderson, the redevelopment agency director, after the incident.
“We’re human,” Kutney said. “Sometimes we make a mistake.”
As for the community uproar about the incident, he said it was simply a sign of political divisions “and a lot of sour grapes.”
Brooksville Mayor Pat Brayton said he hopes that all is well now that the tower is back in city hands.
“It’s all taken care of now. We’re all good,” he said. “We just need to be darn sure that it doesn’t happen again.”
***
Man gets stuck for days inside fan at California vineyard, and more of this week's weirdest news
Man stuck for days inside giant fan at California vineyard
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities rescued a man who said he had been trapped for two days inside a large fan at a Northern California vineyard.
The man was discovered Tuesday by a deputy responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked near the winery in Santa Rosa, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The deputy saw a hat on a piece of farming equipment and then found the man stuck inside the shaft of a vineyard fan. Firefighters rescued him.
“The man indicated he liked to take pictures of the engines of old farm equipment,” the statement said. “After a thorough investigation, which revealed the farm equipment wasn’t antique and the man had far more methamphetamine than camera equipment, the motivation to climb into the fan shaft remains a total mystery.”
The 38-year-old man required medical treatment but is expected to make a full recovery, the office said.
The man will be charged with trespassing and drug possession, as well as violations of a probation case, the statement said.
Vineyard fans are used to circulate air across vines to keep grapes from freezing during colder months.
Mysterious black substance on Wells Beach is many dead bugs
WELLS, Maine (AP) — Scientists have determined that a black substance that had settled near the shore line over several days at a beach in Maine is made up of millions of dead bugs.
One of the regulars who walk Wells Beach, Ed Smith, took photos of the substance in the sand and sent them to the state Department of Environmental Protection, the Portland Press Herald reported Tuesday.
Smith wanted to know because he said his feet were dyed black after walking through it and he wanted to know if it was possibly toxic.
Steve Dickson, a marine geologist with Maine Geological Survey, figured out what was going on with the help of two retired oceanographers who live nearby. One of them, Linda Stathoplos, took a sample from the beach and looked at it under her microscope.
“It was clearly little bugs,” Stathoplos said.
“This is the first time I’ve seen or heard of this in my 35 years,” Dickson said, adding that he is still trying to determine what the bugs are, where they came from and why. But he does not expect it to be a regular occurrence.
7-foot alligator wanders into Florida post office through automatic doors
SPRING HILL, Florida (WFOR) -- An early morning visitor to a Florida post office received quite a surprise when the customer stumbled upon a large alligator wandering in the lobby.
The 7-foot foot wayward alligator simply walked into the post office through the building’s automatic double doors, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
The post office is located in Spring Hill, north of Tampa.
The customer was entering the post office at 3:30 a.m. to mail a package and spotted the unwanted visitor.
A wildlife trapper was called to the scene and safely removed the gator out of the building.
Donkey on the run in same town that dealt with runaway steer
JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) — The same Rhode Island town that had to deal with a runaway steer earlier this year is now investigating reports of a donkey on the loose.
The donkey was first spotted in Johnston at about 7 p.m. Sunday near the town line with Scituate.
It was reported again at about 8:30 p.m., but when police arrived at the scene it was gone, Chief Joseph Razza said.
WJAR-TV shared video captured by a motorist that showed the donkey trotting down a street as cars whizzed past.
“Here we go again,” Mayor Joseph Polisena told WPRO radio on Monday morning, saying he was concerned that the donkey might cause a car crash.
No one has reported a missing donkey, but Polisena noted that there are several farms in the area.
Animal control will patrol the area where the donkey was last seen, he said.
A 1,500-pound (680-kilogram) steer that escaped on its way to a slaughterhouse spent nearly two months on the lam in Johnston until it was captured in late March.
Three years ago, three wild turkeys intimidated drivers in town.
Lobster diver injured when caught in whale's mouth
BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A commercial lobster diver who got caught in the mouth of a humpback whale off the coast of Cape Cod on Friday morning said he thought he was going to die.
Michael Packard, 56, of Wellfleet, told WBZ-TV after he was released from Cape Cod Hospital that he was about 45 feet (14 meters) deep in the waters off Provincetown when “all of a sudden I felt this huge bump, and everything went dark."
He thought he had been attacked by a shark, common in area waters, but then realized he could not feel any teeth and he wasn't in any pain.
“Then I realized, oh my God, I'm in a whale's mouth ... and he's trying to swallow me," he said. “And I thought to myself OK, this is it — I'm finally — I'm gonna die." His thoughts went to his wife and children.
He estimates he was in the whale's mouth for about 30 seconds, but continued to breathe because he still had his breathing apparatus in.
Then the whale surfaced, shook its head, and spit him out. He was rescued by his crewmate in the surface boat.
His sister, Cynthia Packard, originally told the Cape Cod Times that her brother broke a leg, but he said later that his legs are just bruised.
Charles “Stormy” Mayo, a senior scientist and whale expert at the Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown, told the newspaper that such human-whale encounters are rare.
Humpbacks are not aggressive and Mayo thinks it was an accidental encounter while the whale was feeding on fish, likely sand lance.
©2021 Tampa Bay Times. Visit at tampabay.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.