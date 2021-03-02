Florida deputy suspended for Facebook post about Muslims

The investigation found Johnson’s Facebook page can be “associated" with his employment as a sheriff's deputy. He has numerous postings with photos in his uniform.

Sheriff John Mina told the newspaper he updated the agency's social media policy after taking office in 2018 and warned deputies he would not hesitate to give “very harsh" discipline for violations.

The sheriff said Johnson, a 20-year veteran, was also placed on three months of disciplinary probation prohibiting him from certain perks such as working off-duty or taking home his patrol vehicle.

He said Johnson had no other history of intolerant conduct.

The Sentinel reported that at least five other deputies reacted with an emoji to Johnson’s post. None of those deputies reported the post to the agency, and none said they had concerns with the post when interviewed by internal investigators.

Mina told the newspaper deputies have an obligation to report any policy violations they see while on duty, but said that is not the case for an off-duty deputy.

The investigation began when a civil rights attorney at the Council on American-Islamic Relations sent 10 screenshots of the deputy's Facebook activity to the agency.