Florida GOP passes bill to assess political bias on campus

Public universities in Florida would have to survey, protect and promote political views on their campuses, according to a bill that the state Senate sent to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday.

The measure comes as Republicans accuse universities across the nation of drowning out conservative student voices.

The bill received no debate, even though most of the chamber's Democrats opposed it. It passed 23-15 after having already passed the House.

The proposal mandates that students be exposed to a variety of political viewpoints and that they not be “shielded” from those arguments. But Democrats worry that the measure would serve as an invitation for speakers who promote hate speech and could spark dangerous situations on campuses.

The survey portion of the bill requires public universities to conduct an annual assessment of viewpoints and freedom of expression on campuses though it is unclear how the assessment will be administered. The Board of Governor's and State Board of Education will be required to compile and publish the results, but officials have not said what will be done with those results.