Florida gov appeals court rulings on voting

In a statement, Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee, an appointee of the governor, said her agency would comply with the court’s order pending an appellate review.

“The Department of State will continue to provide guidance and direction to Florida’s 67 elected supervisors of elections as the legal challenge continues,” she said.

On an arguably more thorny matter, the governor’s office said it would also appeal another federal judge’s ruling — this one on Amendment 4, last year’s voter-approved measure that returned voting rights to Florida’s 1.4 million felons who are no longer in custody.

At question is whether the payment of fines and other fees is required before a sentence can be deemed complete, as the Republican-controlled Legislature asserted in a bill later signed by DeSantis.

Last month, a federal judge ruled that the state must give back voting rights to the felons who challenged the state law, until the legal merits of the legislation could be fully adjudicated. In issuing his order, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle said Florida elections officials would be imposing an unconstitutional poll tax if it required felons to first pay fines and other fees — even if they can’t afford to — before being allowed to vote.