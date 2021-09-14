Florida gov defends the right to choose whether to vaccinate

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines deliver a synthetic form of messenger RNA into the body, but that material is short-lived and doesn’t affect a body’s genetic material. The mRNA in the vaccines gives instructions to cells in the body to make a harmless piece of what is called the “spike protein,” which prompts an immune response against COVID-19. The body’s cells then break down the mRNA.

“What we did yesterday was say, “OK, this is something we made available for all. We worked really hard, we were very successful in distributing it.” But to take somebody’s job away?” DeSantis said. “These people have been on the front lines for us this whole pandemic, and if someone needed their help, whether they were COVID positive or not, these guys were on the scene."

Still, Democrats used Monday's event to criticize DeSantis, who turned 43 Tuesday, and people opposed to vaccines.

“He is spending his birthday week undermining vaccines and complicity standing by as anti-vaxxers spew dangerous lies. DeSantis’ commitment to playing politics continues to threaten the lives of MORE Floridians as the child COVID death rate more than doubles and hospitalizations continue to rise,” the Democratic National Committee said in a news release.

