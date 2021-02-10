Florida gov takes aim at media for Super Bowl virus coverage

After the Buccaneers’ victory, celebrations erupted across the region — and prompted maskless throngs to spill into streets.

DeSantis himself did not appear to be wearing a mask — at least at times — while attending the Super Bowl. He later quipped that he couldn't drink with a mask, according to an account by Politico.

“How the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on? Come on,” the governor was quoted by a Politico reporter as saying.

The public health consequences of the celebratory gatherings won't be known for weeks, said Dr. Jay Wolfson, a professor of public health and the associate dean of the college of medicine at the University of South Florida.

“It’s very difficult to chastise people who wanted to let loose just this once. We’ve been locked up for a year,” he said. “Now we sit back and do the surveillance and the monitoring.”

The Florida Health Department has reported nearly 1.8 million people infected with the disease since the outbreak began a year ago. More than 28,000 have died thus far.

While hospitalizations from the virus have gone down — dipping below 5,000, according to the state's census Wednesday — concerns remain about any additional casualties.