Florida governor gathers experts to validate COVID response

Some studies indicate that masks and limiting group activities such as indoor dining can help slow the spread of the coronavirus, but less clear is why states with greater government-imposed restrictions have not always fared better than those without them.

California and Florida have drawn particular scrutiny because of their similar results despite differing approaches.

Despite California's more cautious tack in reopening, its COVID-19 case rate was similar to that of Florida, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The death rates for both states ranked near the middle. New York, which like California has been relatively stringent in restrictions, has had one of the worst records in deaths per capita after it was the nation’s early coronavirus epicenter.

Some researchers cautioned against interpreting data too simplistically.

“There are a range of other factors that have to be taken into consideration to understand why death rates are different in very different parts of the country," said Professor Glenn Morris, the director of the Emerging Pathogens Institute at the University of Florida.