Florida governor OKs limits on transgender student athletes

Efforts by conservatives to restrict rights of gay, lesbian and transgender people have spawned numerous battles in key arenas — not only in legislatures and courtrooms but also across the economy, and critics warned of looming consequences.

According to a 2017 Associated Press study, North Carolina stood to lose $3.8 billion over a dozen years because of a so-called “bathroom bill.” Those losses were averted when a 2019 settlement kept the state from barring transgender people from using bathrooms that conformed to their gender identity.

“Let me say very clearly: In Florida, we’re going to do what's right to stand up to corporations, they are not going to dictate the policies in this state,” DeSantis said while flanked by students at the religious school. “We will stand up to groups like the NCAA who think that they should be able to dictate the policies in different states. Not here, not ever.”

A Connecticut track athlete, Selina Soule, joined the Florida governor at the news conference to talk about how she failed to advance in competitions because she competed against transgender athletes. She called it unfair.