Florida governor walks back claim over 1 millionth shot

“He's a hundred years old, and he's got the opportunity now to get the vaccine, so we're excited,” the governor said during the live broadcast. “And we do believe this is the 1 millionth senior, which the reporting will bear out over the next couple of days.”

Reporters soon began asking about that figure because it did not appear to line up with reported vaccinations so far. DeSantis' office sent out a news release clarifying that the shot was symbolic of nearing the goal of 1 million.

“It’s all about his PR and promotion of himself in stark contrast to what is happening in the state of Florida,” said state Sen. Gary Farmer, the top Democrat in his chamber. “He’s running around the state giving false hope to seniors and other people.”

DeSantis said later at a news conference that there's a lag time in reporting the number of shots administered.

“We're 800-some thousand that's been reported as of midnight last night," DeSantis said. “We really believe that in a few more days as the reports come in, we will actually cross 1 million 65 and up that will have gotten shots."