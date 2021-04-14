Florida House moves to limit transgender students in sports

“Inclusion and fairness can coexist for all student-athletes, including transgender athletes, at all levels of sport,” the collegiate sports board said in its statement that did not mention any state by name.

The NCAA currently requires transgender women to get drug treatment to lower their testosterone levels before they can compete in women’s sports, which is also a policy favored by the International Olympic Committee and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

“When determining where championships are held, NCAA policy directs that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected," the organization said.

Bill opponents warned of economic consequences, citing potential repercussions as in North Carolina when it plunged into a debate over transgender people's access to bathrooms. They cited a 2017 Associated Press study that estimated that the state's so-called "bathroom bill" would cost the state $3.8 billion over a dozen years.

A settlement in 2019 prohibited North Carolina from barring transgender people from using bathrooms that conformed to their gender identity.

The bill approved by the Florida House would resolve questions about a student athlete's biological gender by allowing schools to ask the athlete to confirm her reproductive anatomy, which can be done during a routine physical. It could also require the student to undergo genetic testing or have testosterone levels measured.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0