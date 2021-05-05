Florida inquiry clears Bloomberg over felons voting case

A federal appellate court in Atlanta last year sided with DeSantis when it ruled that a completed sentence not only meant time served but also required that fines and fees associated with a person's sentence be satisfied.

To restore voting rights, groups sought to pay the outstanding debts of hundreds of thousands of the state's 1.4 million felons.

“This investigation was an example of how politics can be inserted into something that’s good and distract us from the important work of helping people,” said Neil Volz, deputy director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. “We didn’t let it distract us, and as a result, a record number of returning citizens turned out and voted in our state.”

Since 2019, the group has raised some $28 million toward the effort and paid off the fines and fees of 44,000 released felons.

Volz said Bloomberg did not give the coalition any money nor did he have any direct involvement in it.

State authorities launched its preliminary investigation last September at the request of the state attorney general, who the FDLE said alleged that the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition received funds for the purpose of paying the outstanding fees and court costs of Florida felons.