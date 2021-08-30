Florida judge asked to block enforcement of 'anti-riot' law

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A new Florida law designed to deter violent public demonstrations is instead unconstitutionally chilling free speech and legitimate rights to protest, a federal judge was told Monday.

Attorneys for several organizations challenging the law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in a hearing in Tallahassee to block enforcement of key parts of the law.

“Their speech is chilled because they don't know if they will be arrested for peacefully protesting,” said Max Gaston, lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida, which represents the lawsuit plaintiffs. “They're afraid they will be arrested and charged with a violent felony.”

That could sweep up people who are merely in the same area as a protest that turns violent or who are involved in the event but not doing anything illegal, Gaston said.

“It can be taken to mean a lot of things to a regular police officer on his beat,” he said of the law.

Joining the lawsuit are the NAACP Florida conference, Dream Defenders, Black Lives Matter Alliance Broward and other groups who claim the law appears specifically aimed to quell protests by Black people and other minorities.