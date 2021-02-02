Florida lawmakers challenge Silicon Valley over 'censorship'

But the moves by Florida lawmakers may end up being mere political theater because it's uncertain if the state would have the authority to act on companies with such extensive national and global reach. The president of the Florida Senate suggested the proper venue for such an undertaking was the U.S. Congress.

“The big tech companies have the duty to allow differing views on their public platforms. No one should be excluded. But let's be clear: They are targeting conservatives,” Wilton Simpson said, adding that it amounts to political censorship.

“There's not much we can do as a state. But we need Congress to act on a nationwide basis,” he said.

Two weeks ago, a federal judge in Seattle ruled Amazon would not be required to restore web service to Parler, an online social media platform that mostly attracts conservatives and supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Amazon booted Parler off its web-hosting service five days after the Capitol insurrection — doing so, it said in court filings, as a last resort to keep Parler from being used as a venue to disseminate plans for disrupting government and last month’s inauguration of President Joe Biden.

But DeSantis, who has been a Trump loyalist, asserted that tech companies have gone too far.