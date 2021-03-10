Florida lawmakers move to ban absentee ballot drop boxes

Some 4.8 million Floridians voted by mail in November, accounting for about 44% of the 11 million votes cast.

Democrats and Republicans alike, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, hailed the election as a national model of efficiency as Georgia, Pennsylvania and Arizona struggled to tally their votes.

Nevertheless, Florida's Republican governor and his legislative allies have moved to change the vote-by-mail system. They are also moving to restrict other people from dropping off a voter’s ballot, a practice known as “ballot harvesting.”

“It's not that there was a debacle so we have to fix it. But do we have to wait for a debacle?” said Sen. Dennis Baxley, the Republican who is sponsoring the Senate version of the effort.

Florida is accustomed to election debacles — the biggest arising from the dramatic 2000 presidential election recount, when “hanging chads” became a household phrase.

“Why can't we take something that's working well and put guardrails on it," Baxley said, "and keep it safe so it doesn't have a debacle and create all this discord?”

Despite concerns over ballot fraud, in reality or in theory, Republicans have not been able to produce any substantive examples of widespread abuse.