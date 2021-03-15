Florida lawmakers plunge into effort regulating social media

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers plunged deeper Monday into the politically fraught task of attempting to regulate social media and other Big Tech companies, which some Republicans accuse of bias against conservatives.

The House Appropriations Committee advanced the first of a slate of bills, backed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, that would force Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms to give users a month’s notice before their accounts are disabled or suspended.

The bill was filed days after Twitter suspended the account of then-President Donald Trump after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. It would also punish the companies for “deplatforming” political candidates, including fines of up to $100,000 daily when a statewide office seeker is suspended from a social media site. Twitter booted Trump following the insurrection, after concluding that a “close review” of his tweets could lead to a “further incitement of violence.”

The proposal would allow consumers to sue if they can show they’ve been treated unfairly and would authorize the state attorney general to take on the country’s largest tech companies for anti-competitive practices.

Other states are considering legislation targeting social media companies.