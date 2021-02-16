Florida lawyer whose pants caught fire charged with cocaine

MIAMI (AP) — A former South Florida lawyer whose pants caught on fire during a 2017 arson trial has been charged with cocaine possession, authorities said.

Stephen Gutierrez, 32, was pulled over on Monday night for a broken headlight, according to a Miami-Dade police report.

An officer noted a bulge in Gutierrez’s pocket, which he thought was a knife, officials said. The bulge turned out to be a cylinder container with a bag of white powder inside, officials said. As the officer inspected the substance, Gutierrez blurted out, “That’s cocaine,” according to the arrest report.

Gutierrez was arrested and taken to jail. He posted bond on Tuesday morning. Jail records didn't list whether he had an attorney who could comment.

Gutierrez's arrest comes after his license to practice was suspended last February before being revoked in October, according to Florida Bar records.