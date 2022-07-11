HOLT, Florida — Perhaps this Florida man thought using a riding mower was a good shortcut to get away from deputies.
It didn’t work. Dusty Mobley’s attempt to flee deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office on a John Deere riding lawnmower came to a quick end Saturday morning when he was tased and taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office says this isn’t the first time the 40-year-old Mobley has taken unique measures to try to escape from deputies attempting to serve him a warrant in connection with a stolen $40,000 boat. In January, he was able to elude capture when he jumped off the the boat and into a swamp, the sheriff’s office says.
Mobley is accused of using heavy machinery to cut a hole in a metal building to steal the boat from a business in Baker, Fla., on Jan. 1. He is charged with grand theft, grand theft of a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, two counts of resisting an officer, possession of a concealed weapon by a felon, carrying a concealed handcuff key, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony failure to appear.
When taken into custody Saturday, Mobley had a revolver and a handcuff key in his possession, the sheriff’s office says, along with a pipe with methamphetamine residue.
Mobley is being held without bond at the Okaloosa County Jail.
This week in weird news: A look at strange happenings from around the world
- The Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Here's a look at some of the strangest news stories from the past week.
They have been unable to leave since Friday, when a late autumn storm brought snow and heavy winds that felled power cables and blocked roads.
A man got more than nine years in prison after being accused of using COVID-19 relief funds on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.
The last of the escaped monkeys from the crash of a truck towing a trailer load of 100 of the animals was accounted for by late Saturday.
