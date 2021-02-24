Florida man charged with trying to join Islamic militants

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man traveled to Turkey and attempted to enter Syria so he could help Islamic State militants, according to an indictment by a federal grand jury.

The grand jury Tuesday charged Mohamed Suliman, 33, with attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Suliman, of Gainesville, was previously charged last September but the complaint was not made public until the beginning of the month when Suliman was arrested, following his expulsion from a foreign country, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office. Prosecutors did not say where he was arrested, though court documents noted he had been living in India.

During a court hearing two weeks ago, a judge ordered him to remain in federal custody.

According to an affidavit supporting the criminal complaint, in June 2014, Suliman traveled from Gainesville, Florida, to Turkey and tried to enter Syria so he could join up with Islamic militants.