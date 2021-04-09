Florida man sentenced in crash that killed Ohio mom, child

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge sentenced a 21-year-old man to 24 years in prison for killing an Ohio mother and her young daughter in a 2018 traffic crash.

Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Nash heard hours of testimony on Thursday before announcing his decision to send Cameron Herrin to prison.

“It’s impossible to have greater harm than occurred in this case,” the judge said.

Herrin's family members began to weep as sheriff's deputies placed him in handcuffs after the hearing, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

“I feel responsible for this accident,” Herrin's mother, Cheryl Herrin, told the judge on Thursday. “If I could, I would step in front of Cameron, and I would accept the punishment you might render.”

Herrin hit Jessica Reisinger-Raubenold and her 1-year-old daughter Lillia with the Mustang he'd received for his high school graduation two days earlier. They were visiting Tampa from Jeromesville, Ohio.