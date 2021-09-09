 Skip to main content
Florida man wins $1 million the day he opened his auto shop
AP

CALLAHAN, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man won $1 million in a lottery game the same day he and his wife opened an auto repair shop.

Brian Woodle, 46, bought the $5 Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off ticket from a Circle K in Callahan.

“I love working on vehicles and it has always been my dream to own my own repair shop,” Woodle said in a news release sent by the Florida Lottery. “At the end of our first day, I stopped by Circle K to get a few things and picked up a Lottery ticket; just like that we won a million bucks!”

He selected to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000, the lottery said. The Circle K store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Callahan is near Jacksonville on Florida's Atlantic Coast.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

