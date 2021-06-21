Florida man wraps up his own defense in double-murder trial

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A double-murder defendant acting as his own attorney in Florida wrapped up his case Monday after shouting at jurors and prosecutors and acknowledging he killed his then-girlfriend.

Ronnie Oneal III admitted during closing arguments that he killed Kenyatta Barron but denied charges that he killed his disabled daughter and tried to kill his son.

“I want you to know the actual facts,” he told jurors. Then, turning to prosecutors, he said, “I did kill Kenyatta Brown. But I want you to tell it like it is, if you are going to tell it.”

A Hillsborough County jury began deliberating Monday afternoon.

Oneal, 32, acted as his own lawyer throughout the trial. During closing arguments, Hillsborough Circuit Judge Michelle Sisco intervened and warned him to stop using profanities.

The defendant spent most of his time Monday accusing the state of manipulating call logs and recordings for the night of the March 2018 killings. A state prosecutor called the claims "absurd."

Oneal, who earlier in the trial cross-examined a sheriff's detective before heartily thanking him for adopting his son, on Monday stridently criticized the move, suggesting it had prejudiced his son against him.